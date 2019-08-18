HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Nate Diaz (Complete)

Dana White UFC 241 press conference

featuredUFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Dana White (Complete)

Stipe Miocic victorious at UFC 241

featuredUFC 241 results: Stipe Miocic takes the heavyweight belt back from Daniel Cormier

UFC 241 Cormier vs Miocic 2 live results

featuredUFC 241 Live Results: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

Nate Diaz decisions Anthony Pettis in UFC 241 co-main event, calls out Jorge Masvidal

August 18, 2019
NoNo Comments

Fan favorite Nate Diaz returned to the octagon for the first time since 2016 on Saturday in the UFC 241 co-main event against former lightweight champion  in a welterweight bout. The California native had the crowd on their feet inside the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Diaz pressured Pettis throughout the fight. In the opening round, his forward movement was met with right hands, but Diaz continued to step forward. He landed front kicks to the body while Pettis delivered leg kicks. In the closing moments of the frame, Diaz looked for a takedown and Pettis worked to locked up a guillotine choke. Diaz defended the submission attempt and took Pettis’ back as the round came to a close.

In the second frame, Pettis came out landing. Diaz closed this distance and secured a takedown. Pettis scrambled to his feet but Diaz kept the pressure on. Inside the clinch, Diaz delivered short punches and elbows. The round ended with Diaz unleashing a series of punches.

In the final round, Diaz continued to pressure Pettis. He crowded the former champion and didn’t allow him the space to effectively put together strikes. Diaz landed knees to the head of Pettis causing Pettis to drop to the ground to avoid getting hit with another.

On the ground, Diaz took Pettis’ back but Pettis reversed the position. Diaz delivered knees from the bottom. They scrambled for position and the round ended with Daiz looking to set up a triangle choke. After fifteen minutes of fighting, all three judges scored the fight for Diaz by unanimous decision.

“The reason why I was off (for three years) was because everybody sucks.  There was nobody to fight,” said Diaz after the win. 

With his successful return, Diaz is back and called out who he’d like to fight next.  The Stockton native wants to face Jorge Masvidal  in his next outing. 

“With this belt, I want to defend it against – Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight,” he said.  “All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangsters in this game anymore.  There ain’t nobody that done it right but me and him.  I know my man’s a gangster, but he ain’t no West Coast gangster.”   

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA