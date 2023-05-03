Nate Diaz Court Hearing Set for June in Street Fight Case

Nate Diaz is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on June 27 stemming from his New Orleans street fight with Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen.

Diaz faces potential second-degree battery charges, which are a felony in Louisiana and carry a potential penalty of up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor” and/or up to a $2,000 fine.

Diaz was involved in an alteration with Petersen following Misfits Boxing 6 event. He was in attendance to support teammate Chris Avila. After the event, Diaz choked out Petersen and left on unconscious on Bourbon Street. The incident was caught on video.

An arrest warrant for Diaz was issued and he surrendered to authorizes days later. Diaz claims self defense.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense,” his representative Zach Rosenfield said in a statement.

Earlier in the night, Diaz was involved in a scuffle with reality tv star Chase DeMoor after throwing a water bottle at him. The incident was also caught on video.

Diaz Launches Water Bottle, Sparks Scuffle Inside Boxing Event

Nate Diaz Chokes Out Logan Paul Stunt Double | VIDEO