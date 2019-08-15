Nate Diaz claims joint at UFC 241 workouts was CBD, not pot

Nate Diaz smoked in the middle of his UFC open workout, but a short time later during his media scrum said that it was CBD, not pot, that he was inhaling.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.