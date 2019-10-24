Nate Diaz claims he’s dropping out of UFC 244 due to potential doping violation

The UFC 244 main event may be in serious trouble after Nate Diaz released a fiery statement on Thursday claiming he was dropping out of his scheduled fight against Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz took to Twitter where he revealed a potential doping violation was at the heart of his decision to remove himself from the main event that was scheduled for next weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The fight was expected to crown the first ever ‘BMF’ (baddest motherf—er) champion with the UFC creating a special title belt that was going to be handed out to the winner.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements,” Diaz wrote. “I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat.

“So until UFC, USADA or whoever is f—ing with me fixes it, I won’t be competing.”

Diaz added a peculiar wrinkle to his statement when he said, “I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep [quiet] as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherf—ers who keep quiet until after the fight just so that they can get paid. F—ing cheaters.”

Neither the UFC or USADA has made any public statements regarding Diaz saying he was dropping off the card or that a potential doping violation was the cause of his removal.

Immediately after Diaz dropped the bombshell on Thursday, Masvidal took to Twitter to respond as well while still hoping that the fight could happen.

“You not the baddest mofo in the game (I am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo’s,” Masvidal said while tagging Diaz on Twitter. “I’ll see you Nov. 2. I know your name is clean. I don’t need USADA to tell me s–t!”

Read Diaz’s full statement below:

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

Stay tuned for more information on this situation as it develops.