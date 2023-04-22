Nate Diaz chokes out Logan Paul stunt double | VIDEO

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 22, 2023
Nate Diaz was in New Orleans on Friday to support his teammate Chris Avil at Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event and got into a street fight afterward.

Diaz choked out a Logan Paul stunt double in a wild street fight after the event and the incident was caught on video. Diaz choked the stunt double out with a standing guillotine choke and then left him unconscious in the street.

Diaz is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a boxing match in Dallas, Texas on August 5. Earlier in the evening, Diaz was in a scuffle inside the boxing event after launching a water bottle at Chase DeMoor.

