Nate Diaz calls out Dustin Poirier, Poirier responds

July 16, 2021
After his first round TKO victory by way of doctor’s stoppage at UFC 264, it appears that Dustin Poirier is now in the line of sight of none other than Nate Diaz.

The two were originally scheduled for a lightweight fight at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden, but Poirier was forced to pull out of the fight with an injury.

Now, Diaz is looking for a scrap with Poirier at middleweight.

Not long after Diaz made his callout, Poirier responded.

Dustin Poirier receives Jake Paul’s ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain, will auction it for Good Fight Foundation

Despite Diaz currently coming off of a unanimous decision loss to top welterweight contender Leon Edwards in a five round fight at UFC 263, the talk of the fight was Diaz wobbling Edwards in the fifth round.

Even coming off of a loss and a two fight skid, Diaz’s stock is still at an all-time high.

Poirier, on the other hand, is on a three fight winning streak.

After his second win of the year over McGregor at UFC 264, ‘The Diamond’ is undisputedly up next to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt. 

But if Poirier is more interested in a money fight, a fight with Diaz would certainly be more lucrative.

