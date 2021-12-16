Nate Diaz calls for Dustin Poirier fight in January, Poirier responds, ‘I’ll fight you this month’

Nate Diaz called for a fight with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier on Monday with a timeframe in mind, and Poirier responded.

“I’ll fight Dp (Dustin Poirier) in January don’t be a scared lil b*tch this time now or never,” Diaz tweeted.

I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never pic.twitter.com/w5ly9o3m6y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

The two were slated to face either other at UFC 230 in November 2018, but an injury forced Poirier out of the fight. Diaz is coming off back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal in welterweight matches. Poirier is coming off a loss to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

It didn’t take Poirier long to respond to Diaz’ challenged. “I’ll fight you this month,” Poirier wrote.

Charles Oliveira responds to Conor McGregor’s call out: ‘Let’s go baby’

I'll fight you this month — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 16, 2021

When Diaz didn’t reply as fast as Poirier wanted, Poirier posted, “Nathaniel?”

Nathaniel? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 16, 2021

Diaz did respond, saying Poirier was full of it. Poirier insisted that he’s being serious.

Ur full of shit — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

Im serious bro — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 16, 2021