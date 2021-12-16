HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley says he didn’t underestimate Jake Paul in their first fight, predicts a knockout in rematch

featuredNate Diaz calls for Dustin Poirier fight in January, Poirier responds, ‘I’ll fight you this month’

Charles Oliveira UFC 262 video post-fight

featuredCharles Oliveira responds to Conor McGregor’s call out: ‘Let’s go baby’

Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11 post-fight

featuredColby Covington on Dustin Poirier: ‘He quits’

Nate Diaz calls for Dustin Poirier fight in January, Poirier responds, ‘I’ll fight you this month’

December 16, 2021
NoNo Comments

Nate Diaz called for a fight with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier on Monday with a timeframe in mind, and Poirier responded.

“I’ll fight Dp (Dustin Poirier) in January don’t be a scared lil b*tch this time now or never,” Diaz tweeted.

The two were slated to face either other at UFC 230 in November 2018, but an injury forced Poirier out of the fight. Diaz is coming off back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal in welterweight matches. Poirier is coming off a loss to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

It didn’t take Poirier long to respond to Diaz’ challenged. “I’ll fight you this month,” Poirier wrote.

Charles Oliveira responds to Conor McGregor’s call out: ‘Let’s go baby’

When Diaz didn’t reply as fast as Poirier wanted, Poirier posted, “Nathaniel?”

Diaz did respond, saying Poirier was full of it. Poirier insisted that he’s being serious.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA