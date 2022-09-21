Nate Diaz called out the Rock after UFC departure

Nate Diaz has made it known he has no desire to fight in the UFC Octagon again.
And now it seems like he might be done fighting entirely … with the exception of one opponent.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
On Wednesday the (maybe) retired fighter took to Twitter to declare his desire to fight the wrestler turned actor turned shoe designer.
“Im only going to fight the rock Otherwise I’m good,” Diaz tweeted.
“These shoes f**king suck,” Diaz said. “Look at these shoes, they made me put this s**t on. F**k these shoes!”