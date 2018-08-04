Nate Diaz Blames Lawsuit as Reason He Hasn’t Fought For So Long

Nate Diaz tells the press at the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference that his fight with Dustin Poirier is the real championship fight and that he hasn’t been fighting for the past couple of years because of a lawsuit.

