HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredWatch the UFC 278 Salt Lake City Press Conference featuring Dana White Live

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight press conference

featuredNate Diaz asks for UFC release again, teases Jake Paul fight

featuredSean O’Malley has had a ‘great’ UFC 276 training camp

featuredAlexander Volkanovski wants a shot at ‘double-champ status’ with another win over Max Holloway

Nate Diaz asks for UFC release again, teases Jake Paul fight

June 21, 2022
NoNo Comments

Nate Diaz asked the UFC for his release again but this time hinted he might have Jake Paul waiting for him.

“Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august,” he tweeted. “I have bigger shit to do.” The tweet included a video of Jake Paul knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Diaz has been asking the promotion for a fight for quite some time, or his release, in various social media posts for months, once even sharing a photo of him urinating in the UFC Performance Institute.

Recently, one of Diaz’s training partners spoke of the potential match-up.

“I’m down to see that fight [between Nate and Jake Paul],” Chris Avila told MMA Fighting. “But when you fight Nate Diaz, you’re getting the realest fighter of all time right there. So these guys are sitting here calling his name and eventually he’s going to get in the boxing ring and I’m excited to see it. Who he’s going to box is his choice. He’s going to make a stamp and a statement in boxing, easy.”

“The Jake Paul fight, Jake Paul’s team is zero, we’re one up already,” he added. “That last fight was a Paul-Diaz, team versus team, Jake Paul made that. They’re already down one. So if he wants to get in the ring with Nate or me, it would be fine with either of us. I know that’s a fight I can win. I know that’s a fight Nate would win, hands down. Easy money.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA