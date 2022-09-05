HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKhamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa have verbal altercation at UFC PI – Videos

featuredMarvin Vettori vows to come back better than ever after UFC Paris loss

featuredTai Tuivasa releases statement following UFC Paris loss to Ciryl Gane: ‘We’ll be back’

Nate Diaz - UFC 244 NY press conference

featuredNate Diaz announces launch of combat sports promotion Real Fight Inc. 

Nate Diaz announces launch of combat sports promotion Real Fight Inc. 

September 5, 2022
NoNo Comments

Nate Diaz will compete in the final fight on his current UFC contract this weekend at UFC 279, but he’s no where near done with the fight game.

The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner and fan favorite plans to launch Real Fight Inc. a new combat sports promotion that will feature MMA, boxing and jiu-jitsu events. A representative from Team Diaz informed MMAWeekly that Diaz will “apply for his promotors license in the coming weeks.”

“The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years,” a press release read. 

“The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Shit…”

Diaz headlines this weekend’s UFC 279 pay-per-view event against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mark Zuckerberg shares MMA training footage, UFC fighters react

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Dana White’s takes mystery call?!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA