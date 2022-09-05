Nate Diaz announces launch of combat sports promotion Real Fight Inc.

Nate Diaz will compete in the final fight on his current UFC contract this weekend at UFC 279, but he’s no where near done with the fight game.

The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner and fan favorite plans to launch Real Fight Inc. a new combat sports promotion that will feature MMA, boxing and jiu-jitsu events. A representative from Team Diaz informed MMAWeekly that Diaz will “apply for his promotors license in the coming weeks.”

“The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years,” a press release read.

“The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Shit…”

Diaz headlines this weekend’s UFC 279 pay-per-view event against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mark Zuckerberg shares MMA training footage, UFC fighters react