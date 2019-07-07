HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov get into an altercation at UFC 239

July 6, 2019
Prior to the UFC 239 main card on Saturday, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz apparently got into an altercation at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The video of the incident isn’t clear by shows security separating the two.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his title on the line against top contender Dustin Poirier on September 7 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Diaz is expected to return to the octagon for the first time since 2016 on August 17 at UFC 241 against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout.

