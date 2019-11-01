Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal make weight for UFC 244 headliner (video)

Neither Nate Diaz nor Jorge Masvidal wasted much time making their UFC 244 headlining bout official on Friday.

Masvidal was the first of the duo to the scale, weighing 169.6 pounds. Diaz stepped on the scale a short time later, tipping it at 170.4 pounds, giving the bout the green light.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.