Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal face off for UFC 244 for the first time (video)

September 19, 2019
Ahead of their November UFC 244 showdown, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz squared off for the first time in their UFC 244 press conference staredown in New York.

Tune in for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz full live results on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MMAWeekly.com. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in the main event for the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” on the planet.

