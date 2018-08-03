Nate Diaz, After Originally No-Showing, Shows Up Late for Dustin Poirier Face-Off (Video)

Nate Diaz pulled a no show at the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference on Friday, leaving Dustin Poirier without a dance partner. He then came in late for the staredown leading up to their fight at UFC 230 in New York City.

