Nate Andrews Looking to Move to the Next Level with Successful CES 54 Title Defense

For lightweight Nate Andrews, 2018 was very much a replay of three years preceding it. In two bouts last year, Andrews was able to pick up victories via finish, to raise his streak of both to eight in a row.

While he was able to extend his recent successes, for Andrews the fact that he was able to beat solid competition was probably the most important thing to him in 2018.

“I had a great year,” Andrews told MMAWeekly.com. “The guys that I fought were very tough and they were very talented, but everything went as planned and how I thought it was going to go.

“Chris Padilla was a very tough opponent; he brought it, but I came out on top. D’Juan Owens was a very tough guy; he brought it too, but I came out on top again. I’m looking to move on to this year, 2019, and keep doing the same thing.”

As Andrews matures as a fighter, he doesn’t find things getting less difficult, but he does see areas where he has shown growth.

“I wouldn’t say things get easier because I find new ways to push myself and push my body to the limit,” said Andrews. “The confidence inside the cage, not to say easier, but I feel more comfortable and at home in the cage, instead of those nerves and things I had before.

“Every training camp and I put hard with my strength and conditioning, my Jiu-Jitsu, my boxing, my wrestling and everything. I push hard, so when it comes time for the fight it’s just another walk in the park or day at the office.”

On Saturday in Lincoln, Rhode Island, Andrews (14-1) will look to keep his winning and finish streaks going when he looks to defend his 155-pound championship in the main event of CES 54 against Bryce Logan (9-3).

“Bryce is a very tough opponent,” Andrews said. “He’s fought for a few good organizations. He’s fought a lot of tough guys. He brings it. His skill level is very high.

“I know it’s going to be a tough fight, but at the same time he hasn’t fought anybody like me: someone who is long and range-y and can keep the distance, but when it does get into close quarters my skills are just as good as at range.”

With the run he has been putting together the past few years, Andrews isn’t looking to change much in 2019, but he would like to see himself make a long overdue move up to the next level.

“I’m looking for 2019 to be like these past years and come in, do my thing, get a finish, get my hand raised, get another win, defend my title and move on to the next stage or platform,” said Andrews.

“Obviously I feel like I should have been there a long time ago, but now it’s about keeping things rolling and keep things moving forward and getting these wins and finishes, and the eyes will get opened up there. They’re going to see that they’re missing out on having me up there and will bring me up there.”