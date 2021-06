Nate and Nick Diaz smoke a blunt at UFC 263 Post-fight Press Conference | Video

Nate Diaz appeared at the UFC 263 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday following his decision loss to Leon Edwards and shared a blunt with his brother Nick.

Diaz discussed when he’d like to fight again, the loss to Edwards, his brother Nick’s fighting future while smoking marijuana.

