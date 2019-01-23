Natan Levy Plans to ‘Out-Skill’ Henry Barahona at LFA 58

If there’s one complaint that featherweight prospect Natan Levy can make about his first year as a pro fighter is the fact that he didn’t get much cage time in his fights.

In two bouts in 2018, Levy spent less than two minutes total in the cage, but there are worse problems a fighter can have.

“I was coming off a hand injury in my last amateur fight, so I had about nine months from competition, and I was very excited about my pro debut (last March),” Levy told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve been waiting for it basically my whole life.

“Things went well. I won my first in a minute and a half, and the second one in under 30 seconds, so definitely was a successful year. I would have liked to have fought more, but 2019 is when it’s going down.”

Prior to turning pro in 2018, Levy had spent a couple years in the amateur ranks, for which he feels was a big help during the past year.

“I was having a really hard time finding amateur fights, and my coaches told me if we couldn’t get any amateur fights and I turn 26 I was pro either way,” said Levy. “So that was the plan all along, going pro at 26.

“(The amateurs taught me about) being comfortable in the cage and seeing things coming. My first amateur fight I was more nervous than I was in my first pro fight. I’m really happy I went through all these processes as an amateur.”

On Friday in Albuquerque, N.M., Levy (2-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Henry Barahona (1-3) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at LFA 58.

“Henry looks like a very tough and durable guy, but I don’t feel his skill is very high,” Levy said. “It’s definitely going to be a grind.

“Tough fighters are always going to be hard to deal with – no matter what you throw at them they keep coming for you. But I think I will out-skill him and will win the fight by finish.”

While he is just starting off his pro career, Levy does have specific goals he would like to achieve before the end of 2019.

“I do want to go one step at a time, but I do have a vision of fighting for the LFA title this year,” said Levy.

“I think I’ve got to have good finishes, but at the same time, I feel like I want more cage time before I sign myself up for a 25-minute fight, I’d like to feel what a 15-minute fight feels like.”