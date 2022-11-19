Natália Silva scores spinning back kick to the face finish at UFC Vegas 65 | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 19, 2022
No Comments

Women’s flyweight Natália Silva extended her winning streak to eight consecutive fights at UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday finishing Tereza Bledá in highlight reel fashion.

The ladies kicked off the fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was Bledá’s octagon debut after making her way to the fight promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series. It didn’t go well.

Early in the final round, Silva connected with a spinning back-kick as Bledá changed levels. The kick landed flush on the face of Bledá and started the ending sequence of the fight. Check out the highlight.

