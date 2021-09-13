Nasrat Haqparast’s mother has died, just weeks before fight with Dan Hooker

UFC’s Nasrat Haqparast has announced that his beloved mother has died just weeks before he’s set to share the Octagon with Dan Hooker.



Haqparast took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news accompanied by a photo of him kissing his mother’s hand.

“My best friend in this world,” Haqparast wrote. “People who know me knew that my life goal was to please God and my parents. Everything I did was to make you proud and give you happiness. The last 2 years were the hardest of our life and in every prayer I asked Allah with tears in my eyes to give you health. Until the end your words were ‘Trust in God’. With the hardest chemotherapy you still finished 2 whole Ramadan, never missed a prayer and even complete the ‘Hadjj’ with this disease. Your place is Jannah and I hope you were pleased with me my diamond.”

He also posted a funeral announcement, asking friends and family to join him in her service.

“My goal was to be the best son for you my beloved mother you were the most righteous woman I have ever seen, your place is the highest level in paradise. I love you forever and ever,” he wrote (translated from German via Google Translate).

Haqparast is scheduled to face Hooker at UFC 266 on Sept. 25. At press time there was no news of the fight being canceled or postponed. Hooker commented on the post wishing his future opponent well. Haqparast is coming off a decision win to Rafa Garcia in March.

