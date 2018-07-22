Nasrat Haqparast Takes the Nod Over Marc Diakiese (UFC Hamburg Highlights)

Haqparast rocks Diakiese at the end of round 2! That was close to being stopped! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/VzCD1zmE8G — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Nasrat Haqparast’s unanimous decision victory over Marc Diakiese at UFC Fight Night 134 on Sunday in Hamburg, Germany.

The UFC finishes out a stacked line-up in July with UFC on FOX 30, which takes place on Saturday, July 28, in Calgary. A rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier headlines the card, which also features Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres.

