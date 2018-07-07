Narantungalag Jadambaa to Face Kazuki Tokudome at ONE: Pursuit of Power

HOT OFF THE WIRE
A former featherweight champion will face a promotional newcomer with his eye on the belt at ONE: Pursuit of Power. Former King of Pancrase Kazuki Tokudome will take on Narantungalag Jadambaa in a bout that was recently added to the Kuala Lumpur card.

Kazuki Tokudome for MMAWeeklyTokudome (18-8-1) became Pancrase’s lightweight champion by beating Satoru Kitaoka in 2015. He went on to fight four times for the UFC, picking up a Fight of the Night bonus after a split-decision loss to Yui Chul Nam in Macau.

Jadambaa (13-5) spent much of his early career in Japan, beating the likes of Kazunori Yokota and Akihiro Gono. He also submitted Yui Chul Nam in a title fight for the now-defunct Legend FC, where he was the lightweight champion.

The 42-year-old dropped down to featherweight after signing with ONE Championship and has won five fights out of seven for the promotion, with both those losses coming at the hands of Marat Gafurov.

TRENDING > Robert Whittaker to Coach TUF 28 Opposite Kelvin Gastelum Then Fight Him

ONE: Pursuit of Power is set for the Axiata Arena on July 13 and will be headlined by a welterweight match between two former title challengers with Malaysia’s Agilan Thani facing Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam.

               

