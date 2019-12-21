Nainoa Dung on Bellator 236 bout: ‘It’s my time to take over’

So far lightweight Nainoa Dung’s 2019 is going much the same way his first year in fighting went.

Following two wins in two bouts in 2018, Dung has been able to keep his winning ways going with his victory over Brad Robison at Bellator 224 in July.

“It was a great experience travelling to Oklahoma, the atmosphere was awesome, my camp went well, and it was a great fight against a tough veteran,” Dung told MMAWeekly.com. “I got the job done and I learned a lot in that fight going into this camp.”

While Dung has made some changes to his training routine this year, he feels he’s been able to stay on track with the kind of development he’s wanted make in his game.

“Heading into this (next) fight I took camp to Miami and had a full camp there,” said Dung. “I was training with Sanford MMA and this was the best camp I’ve ever had. I’m in the best shape, and I can’t wait for the fight.

“I’m 20 years old and young in this game, but I’m still growing. Where I’m at this point and time I’m comfortable (with how I’m developing).”

Dung (3-0) will look to keep his winning ways going when he faces Zach Zane (13-9) in a 155-pound preliminary bout at Bellator 236 on Saturday in Honolulu, Hawaii. The event marks the second of back-to-back shows for Bellator on consecutive days in Hawaii.

“It’s the perfect match-up at the perfect time,” Dung said. “You’ve got the veteran against the young up and comer. It’s my time to take over the Number One spot in Hawaii. I’ve got to take that spot from (Zane) before going on my journey.

“Going into this fight I feel like I’m going to control the fight and it’s going to be how I want it to go. I plan on going in there and picking this guy apart.”

When it comes to 2020, Dung wants to continue to push his career to new heights and see how far he can take things in the new year.

“For me I see a lot of the other young prospects taking easy fights, but I’m the opposite,” said Dung. “I want to test myself. I want to grow. I want to challenge myself. A lot of people probably wouldn’t think this is a smart move, this fight, but I believe in myself, I believe in my team, and I can’t wait.

“As far as 2020, I’ve got to win, that’s all that matters. Take it fight by fight and get the job done.”