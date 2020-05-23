Myles Jury staying productive, expecting Bellator fight in July

After kicking off his 2020 with a unanimous decision win over Brandon Girtz at Bellator 239 in February, lightweight Miles Jury was making plans for his next fight when the novel coronavirus pandemic put those plans possibly on hold.

While lockdown may put a delay in Jury’s plans, he’s staying optimistic and hoping that he will be able to have the fight he was lined up for at the time it was scheduled to happen.

“After coming off a bit win over Brandon Girtz, he was a very tough opponent, and I had a great performance, I came home to San Diego to relax a little bit and started helping out my friend Jeremy Stephens for his fight (at UFC 249), Jury told MMAWeekly.com.

“After that it was basically talking to Bellator and trying to line stuff up, and we had my next opponent, Georgi Karakhanyan, was supposed to be in July, and I’m still planning for that.”

Should his proposed fight with Karakhanyan be delayed, Jury is willing to wait if he has to. However, even though he’s keeping himself busy during lockdown, he does want to fight as soon as possible.

“If a delay does happen, I’ll roll with it and I’ll adjust, but at this moment I want it to be sooner than later,” said Jury. “I have a lot to accomplish in my career. I have a lot to get done before I retire from the sport. I want this fight to happen in July.

“I like to stay very productive. I’m always making YouTube videos, connecting with fans, educating and inspiring people online, as well as real estate. I started investing in real estate back in 2012, so I always do real estate stuff each day and try to find some deals and make some money.”

While he’s not able to currently fight, Jury’s bouts are being included in CBS Sports Network’s “Bellator MMA: Recharged” series.

TRENDING > Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fizzles as UFC apparently balks at price tag

“I want to be in front of as many eyes as possible, and represent myself and my company well, and having a new platform and new exposure is a good thing for me and the fans,” Jury said. “My style is awesome; very technical and I have some great finishes; and the more fans I can get in front of the better.

“Each fight is a different story. Each fight is a different challenge. Each fight is a different adversity that I had to overcome. So I would say just look at the whole career. I have knockouts. I have submissions. I have wins that are close. I have some losses that were close. You really get a little bit of everything when you go over my career of fights.”

Whether or not Jury is able to return in July as he wants, when he does get back to active competition he has two very specific goals set for himself.

“Right now where I’m at in my career, I want a world championship and to make as much money as possible,” said Jury. “From a career goal standpoint those are the last goals I really have left to accomplish. I love what I do, but that’s what keeps me motivated and what keeps pushing me.”