Munib Alsalmani looking to take Anthony Mychael out at Lights Out Championship 4

Following back-to-back losses to start his career, bantamweight Munib Alsalmani managed to right himself and has picked up three straight wins over the last 10 months.

According to Alsalmani, it was changes he made in his life balance which helped him get back on track more so than any technique or training alterations.

“I was trying to figure out what I was wanting to do in life and where I wanted to go,” Alsalmani told MMAWeekly.com. “It was mostly a mental thing. I realized that there was more to life than just fighting and just finding the right balance.

“When one thing in life is lacking it can take away from other things, so I had to figure all of that out, come back, and understand that I enjoy fighting, but a lot of other things are important too, so just make sure that I had time for everything and taking responsibility for my life, really.”

While mental alterations have paid off the most for Alsalmani, he also notes that he’s made improvements in his game over the past year.

“I feel like my game has always been striking, but now I have the confidence to go out there and just let it all go,” said Alsalmani. “I feel like I’m one of the more skilled fighters out there, and when I go out there I put things together I can come out with devastating results.

“Now I feel like I’m a much better grappler. I’m much better everywhere. My boxing has much stronger. I’ve tightened things up and made things a lot better.”

On Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., Alsalmani (3-2) will look to pick up his fourth straight win when he takes on Anthony Mychael (5-3) in a 135-pound main card bout at Lights Out Championship 4.

“I feel like I’m the faster fighter and the more skilled fighter,” Alsalmani said. “Anthony is very good in his own right and technical, but I feel like when I fight guys who are technical like that I feel like that I’m able to counter them a lot better than if I was fighting somebody who was wild or anything like that.

“I feel like I’ll be able to find my timing very quickly into the fight and figure out Anthony pretty early on, and then do what I’ve got to do to take him out.”

For Alsalmani, where to take the second half of 2019 isn’t the foremost thing on his mind, getting past Mychael on June 29 is.

“As of right now I haven’t planned anything beyond that date,” said Alsalmani. “I just want to make sure I handle business.

“This is a big fight for me. I’m coming in there in great shape, I’m coming in there to win and not embarrass myself or where I come from. I’m ready to do damage.”