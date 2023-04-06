Multi-million dollar Gamebred Boxing 4 purses revealed

Jorge Masvidal hosted arguably the biggest event yet with Gambred Boxing 4 in March. The card was headlined by former UFC champion Anthony Pettis and boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. and was sprinkled with big names like Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort, and Jeremy Stephens.

It was so good of a card that many fans wondered how he could afford the names.

And now we know what these fighters were actually getting paid.

According to MMA Junkie, who obtained the numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, these are the payouts for each fighter on the card.

The total payout for all fighters on the card was $2,827,700.

Danielle Wynn: $1,500

Danielle Cohen: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus)

Christopher Wingate: $1,500

Cade Howell: $3,500 (no win bonus)

Roberto Armas: $1,000

Javier Zamarron: $1,200 (no win bonus)

Ryan Reber: $1,000

Mandeep Jangra: $1,000 (no win bonus)

Joe Riggs: $10,000

Markus Perez: $15,000 (no win bonus)

Andy Nguyen: $5,000

Bi Nguyen: $15,000 (no win bonus)

Josh Burns: $15,000

Dillon Cleckler: $40,000 (no win bonus)

Pearl Gonzalez: $50,000

Gina Mazany: $10,000 (no win bonus)

Damian David Marchiano: $5,000

Devin Cushing: $40,000 (no win bonus)

Clarence Booth: $10,000

Luis Feliciano: $25,000 (no win bonus)

Jeremy Stephens: $200,000

Jose Aldo: $425,000

Ronaldo Souza: $200,000

Vitor Belfort: $400,000 (no win bonus)

Roy Jones Jr.: $700,000

Anthony Pettis: $650,000 (no win bonus)