Muhammad Mokaev reveals UFC London elevator standoff with Cody Durden

March 16, 2022
It looks like tension are high at UFC London as now a second fight week squabble has been revealed. Just yesterday Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett got into it at the fighter hotel and now Muhammad Mokaev has detailed a run-in with Cody Durden that seems to also have been emotionally charged.

Mokaev already has beef with Durden as he took exception to the comments Durden made about his Asian opponent after his last win.

“I was in the lift with my coach, and I was going upstairs,” Mokaev told reporters at the UFC London media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “We opened the lift, he opened the lift, I think he was going upstairs, too, and I said, ‘Are you still alive?’ And he looked at me and said, ‘Hello.’ And he didn’t go in, so that’s a bad sign. I would go in and see. I’m not gonna eat him in the lift. I’d just say just stay in touch with the U.S. embassy after the fight so you get off straight away.”

There were no punches thrown or even harsh language but Mokaev sensed some tension.

Durden later posted a photo with Pimblett along with the caption “Then a scuffle broke out.” It’s unclear if Durden was present for the Topuria/Pimblett encounter.

