Muhammad Mokaev reveals big injury suffered ahead of Cody Durden win

Muhammad Mokaev only need 58 seconds to send Cody Durden to the shadow realm in the opening fight at UFC London, but that fight almost didn’t happen.

According to Mokaev, he broke his hand in three places just six weeks before his UFC debut.

“6 weeks out from my fight broke my hand in 3 places, there was no way I was gonna pull out from my debut!” he wrote on Twitter after the fight.

6 weeks out from my fight broke my hand in 3 places, there was no way I was gonna pull out from my debut! pic.twitter.com/alhbOTfg99 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 20, 2022

Mokaev defeated Durden, after annihilating him with a knee that forced him onto his back. From there Mokaev was able to secure the guillotine choke and his first UFC win.

Fans were tickled when they heard that Mokaev had predicted the win just the day before when the pair were trash-talking each other on Twitter.

“Every time I walk by @muhammadmokaev, he is so angry. Cursing, and acting hard. Dude, we are going to fight tomorrow. You’re not intimidating anyone. I flew across the world to take your 0. I shock the world tomorrow,” Durden tweeted the day before the fight.

“Your gas tank already gone as it always goes after round one, I’ll seat on you and will talk to you, remember this Never fought anyone like me in your whole life, different mind set mate #quitter,” Mokaev replied.

And he was right.