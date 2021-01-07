Most stacked UFC division? Dana White gives his opinion

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 7, 2021
What UFC division is the most stacked? It’s a topic debated by fight fans on social media, at gyms, in workplaces, and any other place two or more fight fans cross paths.

UFC president Dana White gave his opinion during a question and answer session with ESPN+ subscribers. The head of the fight promotion believes the middleweight division is the deepest.

“The 155-pound division is so stacked, but the cool thing that’s happened over the last couple of years, the middleweight division has just become absolutely incredible,” White said.

Champion Israel Adesanya holds the middleweight crown. He’s expected to face light heavyweight titleholder Jan Błachowicz in the UFC 259 main event on March 6, but challengers await Adesanya in the 185-pound weight class.

“You look at the top ten, No. 10 is Kevin Holland and you work your way up to the champion Israel Adesanya.  I think, right now, without a doubt it’s the most stacked division in the UFC,” White said.

Former champion Robert Whttaker solidified his place as the top middleweight contender by defeating Jared Cannonier in his last outing at UFC 254 in October.

Adesanya captured the title by defeating Whittaker by knockout in the UFC 243 main event in October 2019. Whittaker rebounded from the loss by putting together a two-fight winning streak.

While Adesanya holds wins over several top ten ranked middleweights, he hasn’t cleared out the division. The 185-pound weight class is definitely stacked, but is it the the most stacked?

