Moses Murrietta ready to die to win LFA middleweight title

After suffering his first career loss to Ruslan Shamilov at M-1 Challenge 82 to close out his 2017, middleweight Moses Murrietta came back strong in 2018 with three straight wins.

First against Chris Herrera in January for Bellator and then against Casey Ryan in July and Sidiah Parker in November both for the LFA, Murrietta was able to pick up stoppages, but he is always looking to do better.

“All three fights went well,” Murrietta told MMAWeekly.com. “It was good to get back on my feet after the loss.

“I’m always satisfied with a win, but there’s always room for improvement. I’m always criticizing myself. I’m always seeing all the mistakes that I make.”

In particular, Murrietta feels like he’s had a lot of growth over the past year since the loss and is at the best point in his career game-wise at this moment.

“I’ve grown a lot after each and every fight,” said Murrietta. “I’ve gained a lot of experience from each fight. I feel like I’m only getting better.

“I feel more ready for this (upcoming) fight than for any of my last fights, really. I feel more prepared. My striking feels good. I feel mentally ready. I’m ready to put it all out there.”

This Friday in Lake Prior, Minnesota, Murrietta (8-1) will look to pick up his fourth straight victory when he faces Brendan Allen (10-3) in the 185-pound championship main event of LFA 61.

“I’ll be willing to die in there, as cliché as it sounds, but I really will be,” Murrietta said. “I’m going to fight my heart out. I feel every attribute: the speed, the striking, the ground, the mental game – I’m feeling 100 percent for this fight and am ready to display it.

“I think it’s going to be about going out there and imposing my will on (Allen).”

With an LFA championship being another step forward in his career, Murrietta feels like 2019 could be the year he makes the next step up to the top level of MMA.

“The UFC is a major goal for this year,” said Murrietta. “I want to step into the UFC before 2019 is over.

“I’d like to just build my resume and sign a contract and just walk in there; that would be the best way for me. I could take a short-notice fight. I’m always ready to go, and it only takes me a couple of weeks to get in shape. The last thing I’d like to do is do the Contender Series, but of course I will if the opportunity presents itself.”