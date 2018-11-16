Moses Murrietta Looking to Finish Sidiah Parker in LFA 54 Co-Main Event

After a mixed bag of a year in 2017 where he split his two fights, middleweight Moses Murrietta has been able to have a much more advantageous 2018 with two wins in two bouts.

Not only has Murrietta picked up wins in his two fights, but he’s put on performances that have garnished him finishes in both matches.

“Things have been going great,” Murrietta told MMAWeekly.com. “I fought in January in Bellator (against Chris Herrera) and finished my opponent in the first round by knockout.

“A couple months later I fought (Casey Ryan) for the LFA and the guy never made it out for the third round. Things have been going good.”

With wins in all but one of his eight bouts, with finishes in all but two of those victories, Murrietta has proven himself as a prospect to watch, but he doesn’t let that status get to his head.

“I’m happy with my performances,” said Murrietta. “I always criticize my fights after watching them. I know there’s a ton of things I need to work on and get better at. I know there’s a lot more room to grow.

“I see the best guys in the division, and I wouldn’t compare myself to them and I’m a long way from being that skilled. I’m happy that I’m winning, but I don’t believe my own hype I guess you can say.”

At LFA 54 this Friday in Costa Mesa, Calif., Murrietta (7-1) will look to close out an undefeated year when he faces Sidiah Parker (19-7) in a 185-pound co-main event.

“He’s a little shorter, he’s five-foot-ten, and he likes to strike, mostly box, like me, he doesn’t throw too many kicks,” Murrietta said of Parker. “I know he has a double-leg takedown, but I’m not worried about his takedown.

“I know he has 11 finishes and has a lot more experience than I do, but I believe my striking is on a higher level than his is, and I look to finish him this Friday.”

Looking ahead to 2019, Murrietta has a definitive goal in mind and a path on how to achieve it.

“I just signed a three-fight contract with the LFA, so it will be this fight and then two fights next year,” said Murrietta. “Then hopefully around this time next year I’m walking into the UFC making my UFC debut.”