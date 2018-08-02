Montel Jackson: ‘It’s All About Who Wants It More’ in UFC 227 Bout

There’s not much more bantamweight Montel Jackson could have asked for when it has come to his 2018.

Jackson has finished all three of his opponents, and more importantly with his victory over Rico DiSciullo at Dana White’s Contender Series in June, he has found himself on the cusp of making his UFC debut.

“2018 has been a ride,” Jackson told MMAWeekly.com. “I can’t complain. I won’t complain. I foresaw this. I knew it was going to come fast. I didn’t know how fast, but I knew it was going to come fast. I’m ready.

“Given the type of fight I had (against DiSciullo) I kind of figured the way I performed, they wouldn’t think that I was still kind of green and still needed some work on the regional level. Given that self-assessment, I kind of knew I was going to get that contract right then and there.”

While his win over DiSciullo earned him a contract with the UFC, Jackson isn’t letting the buildup of his promotional debut get the better of him.

“That stuff doesn’t mean anything,” said Jackson. “Every fight I know everyone’s watching. Because of my potential and the potential they see and me and the potential I see in myself, everyone’s always watching.

“You always go out there optimistic and looking at the positive side of things. Of course you want to go in there with that mindset, but then again, whatever happens, happens. It’s a fight. You try to apply what you do in practice in the cage.”

Jackson (6-0) steps into the Octagon for the first official time to take on Ricky Simon (13-1) in a 135-pound preliminary bout at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“It’s a fight, so you’ve got to go out there and fight,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to go out there, make adjustments, and you’ve got to want it more than the next guy. At this level everybody is working hard. It’s all about the guy who wants it more.”

Should Jackson come out of his August 4 bout unscathed, he’ll be looking to make the most of the remainder of his 2018 and get back into the cage as soon as possible.

“(After the Simon fight) without a doubt we’ll be on the phone with somebody,” said Jackson. “They’re supposed to be having an event here in my hometown (of Milwaukee) in December and I want to get on that. I’m not going to say I’m hoping – I’m saying I want to get on that.

“I’m going to continue training and progress my skills and knowledge as a fighter. That’s the stuff I’m angling for right now.”