Montana De La Rosa Cinches the Choke (TUF 27 Finale Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Montana De La Rosa’s submission finish of Rachel Ostovich at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.

Just one night after the TUF 27 Finale, UFC 226 takes center stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Stipe Miocic puts his heavyweight strap on the line opposite light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event. Though featherweight champion Max Holloway’s title defense against Brian Ortega was pulled because of medical issues, a heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis takes the co-main event slot at UFC 226.

