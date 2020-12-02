Mo Miller: ‘Regivaldo Carvalho will have to match my intensity’ at LFA 96

Making his way to the national stage for the first time at LFA 90 this past September, bantamweight Mo Miller was able to announce his presence in a strong way with a second round submission of Mando Gutierrez.

Though more of a spotlight was on him that he’d previously had in his three previous bouts, Miller showed no signs of inexperience in his win.

“I was excited to perform my skills on a bigger platform, so I was thankful to the LFA for that,” Miller told MMAWeekly.com. “Leading up to that I was pretty much trained the same. Nothing I would say was too big for me once I got there. I was pretty much more excited than anything.

“The fight I thought I would be a tough opponent with a really good grappling game, so I figured if I nullified that that I could win the fight or would have a better chance of me winning the fight, and that’s how it went.”

Though many things were shut down during the first wave of the novel coronavirus over the summer, Miller kept working as hard as he could, and was subsequently ready for his LFA debut.

“Once I got in there I felt like no time had passed,” said Miller. “The pandemic didn’t slow me down. I had other places to train outside of the public gyms, so I’ve been training from March all the way on. I didn’t really slow down.

“In September and once I was back in the cage and the first punch was thrown it was back to normal.”

This Friday in Park City, Kansas, Miller (4-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he faces Regivaldo Carvalho (5-2) in a main card 135-pound bout at LFA 96.

TRENDING > Khabib has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor again, reveals new fight promotion

“I think Carvalho is a tough fight. He always comes to fight,” Miller said. “Our skillsets are different. I think what I bring to the table I think is going to force him to deal with, and I want to see how he reacts to that.

“I’m always coming. I’m always going to bring the same Mo, the same intensity, so he will have to match that. I think it will be a good fight, but I think I can get the finish.”

With 2021 right around the corner, the goal for Miller is to continue to move his career forward with whatever the best opportunities that are afforded him.

“I want to either do a bigger promotion or fight all the way to the top of the LFA for the title,” said Miller. “I definitely want to get bigger opponents, bigger names, on my resume. Whichever route that’s possible that’s where I’m going.”

Trending Video > Mike Tyson: UFC was kicking Boxing’s Butt

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)