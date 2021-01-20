MMAWeekly plans extensive UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 coverage

New York, NY (January 20, 2021) — MMA Weekly, the award-winning trusted MMA news source, has a full slate of exclusive multi-media content planned for UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2.

The wide range of exclusive content surrounding UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 includes:

Thursday, January 21 – Conor McGregor Top 5 Funniest Moments (recorded show)

Friday, January 22, 12pET/9a PT – Poirier vs McGregor 2 Preview Show with interactive chat

Saturday, January 23, 10p ET/7p PT – Poirier vs McGregor 2 “LIVE” and post-fight show with interactive chat

Sunday, January 24, 3p ET/12p PT – Poirier vs McGregor 2 “LIVE” Recap Show with interactive chat

MMA Weekly’s UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 programming will run “live” on MMA Weekly’s YouTube channel, and will also be available on the MMA Weekly Facebook page and on www.mmaweekly.com. Exclusive content will also be available on MMA Weekly’s Instagram and Twitter feeds.

All of MMA Weekly’s content will be anchored by MMA Weekly host Jim Grieshaber and MMA Weekly Associate Editor Jeff Cain.

“We’re pumped to bring our great fans this unique and exciting coverage of UFC 257 and the return of Conor McGregor, the biggest star in the history of our sport, and Dustin Poirier, one of the best fighters in the world right now,” said MMA Weekly host Jim Grieshaber.

“If there are fights happening, we’re going to be talking about them, analyzing them, breaking them down, discussing the implications and ramifications,” said MMA Weekly Associate Editor Jeff Cain.

MMAWeekly.com is the premiere destination for MMA news and information. The award-winning, largest independently owned MMA website, was founded in 2002. MMA Weekly has over 1.3M social media followers and over 400M video views on YouTube.

