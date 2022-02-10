HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDerrick Lewis responds to Tai Tuivasa’s shoey out of cup proposal

featuredMMA Twitter unravels at resurfaced NSFW Israel Adesanya tweet

Chris Leben

featuredMMA Community rallies around Chris Leben after health scare

featuredJulianna Peña weighs in on Joe Rogan’s podcast controversies, and clarifies that COVID ‘absolutely is real’ | Video

MMA Twitter unravels at resurfaced NSFW Israel Adesanya tweet

February 10, 2022
NoNo Comments

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is gearing up to make his return to the change in a title rematch with former champion Robert Whittaker. But while many people should be focusing on his title defense, an old tweet has suddenly started making the rounds and it’s all anyone can talk about.

“Fun Fax!” Adesanya tweeted on June 5, 2019, “After my UFC debut at #UFC221, in the locker room while taking my cup and undies off I had precum stringing out my weewee.”

MMA Twitter had a field day with their reactions.

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell was in disbelief at Adesanya’s admission.

Fans might remember Mitchell admitted to accidentally tearing his testicles with a power drill in 2018.

Adesanya will face Whittaker in the main event at UFC 271 on Saturday night.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA