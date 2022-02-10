MMA Twitter unravels at resurfaced NSFW Israel Adesanya tweet

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is gearing up to make his return to the change in a title rematch with former champion Robert Whittaker. But while many people should be focusing on his title defense, an old tweet has suddenly started making the rounds and it’s all anyone can talk about.

Fun Fax! 📠

“Fun Fax!” Adesanya tweeted on June 5, 2019, “After my UFC debut at #UFC221, in the locker room while taking my cup and undies off I had precum stringing out my weewee.”

MMA Twitter had a field day with their reactions.

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell was in disbelief at Adesanya's admission.

Fans might remember Mitchell admitted to accidentally tearing his testicles with a power drill in 2018.

Helllllllllll nah lmao — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 5, 2019

Wtf did I just read? pic.twitter.com/9rtj4tYB4y — Derrick Lewis' Hot Balls (@WarPixie666) June 5, 2019

I think Izzy has had enough of @SStricklandMMA taking all the headlines at middleweight — God Helpus (@GodHelp16283435) February 10, 2022

Adesanya will face Whittaker in the main event at UFC 271 on Saturday night.