MMA Twitter roasted Kelvin Gastelum over failed Conor McGregor, Caitlyn Jenner joke

On Tuesday it was revealed that Conor McGregor was under investigation for an alleged assault of a woman on his yacht. On the same day, Kelvin Gastelum took to Twitter in an attempt to take a jab at McGregor but the joke didn’t quite land with the fans.

“The last time [Conor McGregor] won a fight Caitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up,” he tweeted.

The last time @TheNotoriousMMA won a fight Caitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 24, 2023

Several fans immediately pointed out that women can also pee standing up, technically.

“Technically everyone can pee standing up but it may not be the most efficient for women, especially a modified woMAN… I see your point though,” someone tweeted.

Another person tweeted, “TBF anybody can pee standing up, it’s just a matter of whether a mess is gonna be made.”

Other fans were not happy with the transphobic nature of the joke.

“Not a great comment. Do better,” someone said.

Others took the time to point out that McGregor is far superior to Gastelum, even with his losses.

“Round the same time that you were last relevant too,” someone tweeted. “I’m a fan of yours but after your loss to Izzy, it’s been a consistent downhill spiral for you, along with a downward spiral of your popularity … while on the other hand, Conor could do 1M+ PPV buys TOMORROW ON SHORT NOTICE.”

And others just took it as a chance to roast Gastelum right back.

“That one should have maybe stayed in the drafts,” someone wrote.

Another fan pointed out, “That’s not true, but you know what is? Both of them have won gold and you haven’t.”

“Kelvin is 1-5 in his last 6 fights and has 3 times more pullouts of fights than wins in the last 5 years,” a fan said.

Someone else wrote,” Dude when you have to mention another fighter just to stay relevant it ain’t a good look…”

Another fan said, “1-5 in ur last 6 fights bro I wouldn’t talk too much.”

Gastelum was meant to fight Nassourdine Imavov but due to an injury had to pull out of the fight. He’s now scheduled to face Chris Curtis at UFC 287 instead.