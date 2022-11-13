MMA Twitter reacts to the news of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death

On Sunday, Nov. 13, rumors began circulating that Anthony “Rumble” Johnson had died. It was known that he was suffering from an illness but what exactly happening to him was not exactly clear.

During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto last month, Johnson’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asked the MMA world to pray for the legend.

“I want everybody to pray for him. Pray for Anthony. He’s not doing well,” he said of Johnson’s health. “They’ve [Bellator and Scott Coker] been supporting him [Anthony Johnson]. You can not imagine how much support they’re giving them and they didn’t really have to.”

And on Sunday he seemingly commented on his passing.

I’m heartbroken right now 🥲 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 13, 2022

Shortly after Ariel Helwani confirmed the news.

Horrible news:



Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old.



Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time.



One of the hardest hitters and most talented fighters in MMA history. Gone way too soon.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/t5mVvRaNih — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2022 On Sept. 18, 2021, Johnson shared that he was dealing with something but it was not COVID-related.

MMA fighters also rallied together to post tributes to Johnson.

Rest In Peace to a legend of the sport. You will be missed by many! 🙏 https://t.co/4VGWb8juzU — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 13, 2022

Damn…

Praying for his family.. https://t.co/OgwQIPWjHx — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) November 13, 2022

Man this is heartbreaking 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/8aoEyToKFP — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Damn 🙏🏼 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022

RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/TYAu2wxn2u — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022