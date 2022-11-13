MMA Twitter reacts to the news of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death

On Sunday, Nov. 13, rumors began circulating that Anthony “Rumble” Johnson had died. It was known that he was suffering from an illness but what exactly happening to him was not exactly clear.
During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto last month, Johnson’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asked the MMA world to pray for the legend.
“I want everybody to pray for him. Pray for Anthony. He’s not doing well,” he said of Johnson’s health. “They’ve [Bellator and Scott Coker] been supporting him [Anthony Johnson]. You can not imagine how much support they’re giving them and they didn’t really have to.”
And on Sunday he seemingly commented on his passing.
Shortly after Ariel Helwani confirmed the news.
MMA fighters also rallied together to post tributes to Johnson.