HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anthony Rumble Johnson

featuredMMA Twitter reacts to the news of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death

featuredIsrael Adesanya on UFC 281 loss: ‘Sh*t happens’

featuredVideo: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281

featuredUFC 281 Official Scorecard: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

MMA Twitter reacts to the news of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death

November 13, 2022
NoNo Comments

On Sunday, Nov. 13, rumors began circulating that Anthony “Rumble” Johnson had died. It was known that he was suffering from an illness but what exactly happening to him was not exactly clear.

During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto last month, Johnson’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asked the MMA world to pray for the legend.

“I want everybody to pray for him. Pray for Anthony. He’s not doing well,” he said of Johnson’s health. “They’ve [Bellator and Scott Coker] been supporting him [Anthony Johnson]. You can not imagine how much support they’re giving them and they didn’t really have to.”

And on Sunday he seemingly commented on his passing.

Shortly after Ariel Helwani confirmed the news.

On Sept. 18, 2021, Johnson shared that he was dealing with something but it was not COVID-related.

MMA fighters also rallied together to post tributes to Johnson.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker