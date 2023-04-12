MMA Twitter reacts to shocking Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight news

It’s official. Jake Paul will fight Nate Diaz in a boxing fight this year.

And MMA Twitter does not know how to handle it.

Jake Paul going back to his breadwinner. Washed MMA fighters.



This guy is a joke. — Turry 🪜 (@commenturry) April 12, 2023

Cuzzo fighting jake Paul. It’s up — Billiam (@TheStruggle_) April 12, 2023

When Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz, which he will, I don’t ever want to hear Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz name in the same fucking sentence again — Patrick (@PattyPlink55) April 12, 2023

Jake Paul loses to the only “pro” boxer that’s his age & weight class who is actually terrible and immediately returns to boxing retired smaller MMA fighters with cte 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/dWoDbdOHLz — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 12, 2023

@NateDiaz209 and @jakepaul this summer! Sounds like a good time to be had. — Josh Lynnes (@postaljosh) April 12, 2023

I can’t lie, I’m very excited to see Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. Cant wait for the first presser 😂 — YouTube BXNG. (@YTBoxing_) April 12, 2023

diaz securing the bag but damn fighting jake paul is pretty lame — Cam Rellim (@Kennypowers___) April 12, 2023

I love how @jakepaul only fights old ass men but is too scared to fight a real fighter in his prime https://t.co/eS87FUW3Fn — Clout Cobain (@bgarcia2432) April 12, 2023

The fight will take place in Texas on August 5.