MMA Twitter reacts to shocking Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight news

It’s official. Jake Paul will fight Nate Diaz in a boxing fight this year.
And MMA Twitter does not know how to handle it.
Jake Paul going back to his breadwinner. Washed MMA fighters. This guy is a joke.— Turry 🪜 (@commenturry) April 12, 2023
Jake Paul going back to his breadwinner. Washed MMA fighters. This guy is a joke.
Cuzzo fighting jake Paul. It’s up— Billiam (@TheStruggle_) April 12, 2023
Cuzzo fighting jake Paul. It’s up
When Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz, which he will, I don’t ever want to hear Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz name in the same fucking sentence again— Patrick (@PattyPlink55) April 12, 2023
When Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz, which he will, I don’t ever want to hear Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz name in the same fucking sentence again
FYI #PaulDiaz #JakeNate #JakePaul #NateDiaz pic.twitter.com/6tdAN4mFea— Jacob (@JT_Lines) April 12, 2023
FYI #PaulDiaz #JakeNate #JakePaul #NateDiaz pic.twitter.com/6tdAN4mFea
Jake Paul loses to the only “pro” boxer that’s his age & weight class who is actually terrible and immediately returns to boxing retired smaller MMA fighters with cte 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/dWoDbdOHLz— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 12, 2023
Jake Paul loses to the only “pro” boxer that’s his age & weight class who is actually terrible and immediately returns to boxing retired smaller MMA fighters with cte 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/dWoDbdOHLz
@NateDiaz209 and @jakepaul this summer! Sounds like a good time to be had.— Josh Lynnes (@postaljosh) April 12, 2023
@NateDiaz209 and @jakepaul this summer! Sounds like a good time to be had.
I can’t lie, I’m very excited to see Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. Cant wait for the first presser 😂— YouTube BXNG. (@YTBoxing_) April 12, 2023
I can’t lie, I’m very excited to see Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. Cant wait for the first presser 😂
diaz securing the bag but damn fighting jake paul is pretty lame— Cam Rellim (@Kennypowers___) April 12, 2023
diaz securing the bag but damn fighting jake paul is pretty lame
I love how @jakepaul only fights old ass men but is too scared to fight a real fighter in his prime https://t.co/eS87FUW3Fn— Clout Cobain (@bgarcia2432) April 12, 2023
I love how @jakepaul only fights old ass men but is too scared to fight a real fighter in his prime https://t.co/eS87FUW3Fn
The fight will take place in Texas on August 5.
Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery