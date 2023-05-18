MMA Twitter reacts to new Netflix Conor McGregor documentary

“McGregor Forever” began airing on Netflix on Wednesday, May 18 and within hours many MMA fans has already binged all four episodes. Those fans took their thought to Twitter, in the best way they know how.

The documentary, which is about four hours long if watched in one sitting chronicles McGregor starting at the build-up to the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight all the way until the aftermath of the Dustin Poirier fight and, even if you aren’t a fan of the man, is great filmmaking.

Here’s how fans reacted to it.

That McGregor doc on Netflix 😍 — Dankyi (@mrdankyi) May 18, 2023

Gonna watch the last two episodes of McGregor forever today .

I can’t believe we got a Netflix doc with TUF only two weeks away .

McGregor fans are in for a lot of action this year . — Kushal (@KushalS_363) May 18, 2023

This McGregor doc is great — Jawn B. Routledge (@RayRay_610) May 18, 2023

Man, watching the Conor McGregor doc on Netflix and you can't help but feel crushed for the guy when his leg goes.



I don't know all the details, but you have to feel like the doctor missed something crucial when they were telling him in camp it was a bruise. — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) May 18, 2023

we have a new champ in the sports doc category!!! The McGregor doc has so much entertainment value on offer — Dhruv Shingala (@ItDoBeDru) May 18, 2023

Guess it’s time for the McGregor doc. pic.twitter.com/aD6PjlrPYe — 🥊 Brad 🥊 (@BackwoodzBrad) May 18, 2023

This Conor doc “ mcgregor forever “ is up there with the last dance — Paterson (@PatersonDluffy) May 18, 2023

New Conor Mcgregor doc on Netflix is great.



– Sharp dresser

– Guy's an animal…wild mentality

– He's the redneck version of Ireland. But more articulate.

– I predict he'll have money issues by age 50. Guy spends like crazy

– He has so much energy



Anyone else see it? — Sam Parr (@thesamparr) May 18, 2023

that conor mcgregor doc is fucking dangerous bro — nosferatu pussy (@angfl0) May 18, 2023