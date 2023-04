MMA Twitter reacts to Luke Rockhold quitting BKFC fight with Mike Perry

The BKFC 41 main event between two UFC veterans, Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold, didn’t go exactly as the fans had expected. Everyone had thought that Perry would dismantle Rockhold quickly, but it was much more of a back-and-forth affair than we’d anticipated. But in the second round, Rockhold abruptly quit.

Here’s how fans reacted to the fight.

Luke Rockhold walking out to Bocelli and Perry walking out to Metro Boomin & Future is ridiculously on brand 😂#BKFC41 — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) April 30, 2023

Perry and Rockhold fighting for the undisputed CTE belt

Should be a bloodfest #BKFC #BKFC41 — Leo (@rigapov5000) April 30, 2023

Remember when Mike Perry only had his girlfriend in his corner for a fight? That was a wild time. #BKFC41 — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) April 30, 2023

Let’s keep that chin up Luke! #BKFC41 — TheCandidCamper (@TheCandidCamper) April 30, 2023

I really can’t believe I’m saying this but Luke Rockhold won that round 😂 #BKFC41 — Shak (@GoodBroMedia) April 30, 2023

Ok the first round of Perry vs. Rockhold wildly outperformed my expectations 🤯🔥🔥#BKFC41 — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) April 30, 2023