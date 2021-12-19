MMA Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s nasty KO of Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul continues to shock the world, this time by knocking out a former UFC champion in brutal fashion. In the sixth round Paul landed a perfectly timed right hand which flattened Woodley.

“This is as real as it f–king gets, just like my right hand,” Paul said in his post-fight interview.

The pair hugged in the ring following the bout and Paul showed Woodley respect for stepping up to take the fight when his would-be opponent, Tommy Fury pulled out due to injury.

“I respect him for taking this fight on two weeks’ notice, cuz Tommy Fury is a bitch.”

MMA Twitter had their thoughts on the KO a well.

When someone sees Tyron Woodley in public after this #PaulWoodley2 pic.twitter.com/HPdjNgn0YC — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 19, 2021

When you realize Jake Paul can actually crack against real fighters. #PaulWoodley2 pic.twitter.com/nUOvIxd3VE — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 19, 2021

We are officially one more Conor McGregor MMA loss away from a McGregor vs. Paul boxing match — Jason Reed (@EatYourReedies) December 19, 2021

Jake Paul seems mad Nate didn’t stay and watch him fight — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 19, 2021

I knew Woodley wouldn’t win, but I didn’t know he’d be snoring… wow. #PaulWoodley2 — Adam LeBarr (@adamlebarr) December 19, 2021

Anyone who thinks that fight was fake also thinks Spiderman is non-fiction. You don't fake a faceplant like that. #PaulWoodley — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) December 19, 2021

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Nohelin Hernandez (@suave_135) December 19, 2021

Man, I feel bad for Tyron Woodley. People are going to be assholes to him forever, but he's really just a nice guy trying to make some money in some very dangerous sports. #PaulWoodley2 — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) December 19, 2021