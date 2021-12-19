MMA Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s nasty KO of Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul continues to shock the world, this time by knocking out a former UFC champion in brutal fashion. In the sixth round Paul landed a perfectly timed right hand which flattened Woodley.
“This is as real as it f–king gets, just like my right hand,” Paul said in his post-fight interview.
The pair hugged in the ring following the bout and Paul showed Woodley respect for stepping up to take the fight when his would-be opponent, Tommy Fury pulled out due to injury.
“I respect him for taking this fight on two weeks’ notice, cuz Tommy Fury is a bitch.”
MMA Twitter had their thoughts on the KO a well.