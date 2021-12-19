HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley

featuredMMA Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s nasty KO of Tyron Woodley

UFC Vegas 45 results - Derrick Lewis KOs Chris Daukaus

featuredUFC Vegas 45 results: Derrick Lewis stops Chris Daukaus via first-round KO | VIDEO

featuredJake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round-by-round updates

UFC Vegas 45 live results Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus

featuredUFC Vegas 45 live results: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

MMA Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s nasty KO of Tyron Woodley

December 19, 2021
NoNo Comments

Jake Paul continues to shock the world, this time by knocking out a former UFC champion in brutal fashion. In the sixth round Paul landed a perfectly timed right hand which flattened Woodley.

“This is as real as it f–king gets, just like my right hand,” Paul said in his post-fight interview.

The pair hugged in the ring following the bout and Paul showed Woodley respect for stepping up to take the fight when his would-be opponent, Tommy Fury pulled out due to injury.

“I respect him for taking this fight on two weeks’ notice, cuz Tommy Fury is a bitch.”

MMA Twitter had their thoughts on the KO a well.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA