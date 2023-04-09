MMA Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya’s insane KO of Alex Pereira

This was the fourth time that Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira fought. The first two times were in the kickboxing ring and Pereira got the better of Adesanya in those fights. Years later Pereira would transition to MMA and meet Adesanya where he won again, this time by a last-minute come-from-behind TKO. This fight was Adesanya’s last shot at beating Pereira.
And Izzy knew it.
In the second round, Adesanya dropped Pereira with one of the nastiest KO’s in UFC history.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the fight: