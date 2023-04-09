HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya UFC 287

featuredIsrael Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira in UFC 287 main event

featuredMMA Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya’s insane KO of Alex Pereira

featuredUFC fighters react to Jorge Masvidal announcing retirement after loss

UFC 287 results Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal

featuredGilbert Burns ushers Jorge Masvidal into retirement – UFC 287 Results

MMA Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya’s insane KO of Alex Pereira

April 9, 2023
NoNo Comments

This was the fourth time that Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira fought. The first two times were in the kickboxing ring and Pereira got the better of Adesanya in those fights. Years later Pereira would transition to MMA and meet Adesanya where he won again, this time by a last-minute come-from-behind TKO. This fight was Adesanya’s last shot at beating Pereira.

And Izzy knew it.

In the second round, Adesanya dropped Pereira with one of the nastiest KO’s in UFC history.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the fight:

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker