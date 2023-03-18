HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMMA Twitter is in stitches over several Michael Bisping broadcast flubs

featuredUFC 286 Live Results: Edwards vs. Usman 3

featuredUFC 286 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

featuredBKFC cancels tonight’s sold out event ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’ with the venue

MMA Twitter is in stitches over several Michael Bisping broadcast flubs

March 18, 2023
NoNo Comments

Michael Bisping was back home in England on Saturday, this time in the broadcasting booth at UFC 286.

But fans noticed pretty early on that Bisping made several hilarious mistakes, and roasted him, all in good fun of course.

Bisping was absolutely loving the crowd and perhaps was just in a more fun, relaxed mood on Saturday. Can you blame him?

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker