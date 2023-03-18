MMA Twitter is in stitches over several Michael Bisping broadcast flubs

Michael Bisping was back home in England on Saturday, this time in the broadcasting booth at UFC 286.
But fans noticed pretty early on that Bisping made several hilarious mistakes, and roasted him, all in good fun of course.
I don’t even wanna be a hater but @bisping commentary makes me want to rip my eardrums out. In the words of Dom cruz. “When bisping commentates I turn the tv on mute”— UFCPROFESSOR (@UFCPR0FESSOR) March 18, 2023
The subtle shit talking between DC & Bisping is hella funny 😂 #ufc286— BX94 (@jxviisxxvii) March 18, 2023
“She was having some sex”– Michael Bisping#UFC286 pic.twitter.com/SKJrpr3yWV— MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 18, 2023
Is bisping drunk today? https://t.co/xwbcWZrXvL— Jordan (Year) (@jitsguy24) March 18, 2023
Bisping loaded in his homeland 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #UFC286— nig (@gineroginero) March 18, 2023
Bisping is absolutely frassed🤣🤣🤣🤣— JS🍃 (@_joesimpson18) March 18, 2023
Bisping is really just saying anything 🤣— Sosa (@SamCabrera_) March 18, 2023
"Do you reckon if I stand up they'll cheer again?"How about the love for @Bisping! 🤍SO good to have The Count a part of this historic night! #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/STID10eOOz— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 18, 2023
