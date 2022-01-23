MMA Twitter at a loss after grappling showcase by Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

Teo former friends, two former teammates. One … questionable fight.

Many felt that if the fight went into the later rounds, it would spell disaster for Francis Ngannou, who would likely gas. And we did see that. But then, in round three Ngannou exploded and slammed Gane to the canvas, the first time the fight went to the ground … and it stayed there for much of the rest of the fight.

For a moment it looked like Ngannou might end it on the ground but Ciryl Gane was able to recover and return to his feet. Ngannou took Gane down again but Gane almost secured a submission before the round ended. It wasn’t a fight many expected to see from either fighter.

They grappled for the majority of the final two rounds before heading to the judge’s scorecards.

Ultimately the fight went the distance and Ngannou won the fight on all three scorecards (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Rookie mistake by Gane going for that leg lock #UFC270 — Natan Levy (@Levy_Natan) January 23, 2022

That was super low fight IQ from Gane. I understand the thought process, but having Ngannou back on top for that risk-reward position was short-sighted in a tight fight like this.



With that said, let’s go B randon!!

I mean Francis! #UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

Is this francis or Khabib — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022

What is happening right now lol — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) January 23, 2022

They didn’t know about that wrestling!!! — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 23, 2022

Francis cookin to the bone? .. — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 23, 2022

Uht ohhh, someone learned to grapple 😳 pic.twitter.com/lzYURabSXr — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) January 23, 2022

Damn I thought Francis was gonna jump the guillotine — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 23, 2022

If you’re in California and you feel the ground shake. Don’t be alarmed…that’s not an earthquake, It’s just the clash of two titans in the ufc octagon. #UFC270 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 23, 2022

So intense — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) January 23, 2022