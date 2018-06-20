HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, June 20: Colby Covington Crashes into Top Welterweights

Tyron Woodley - UFC 209

featuredTyron Woodley Considers Colby Covington Among the Walking Dead

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington: Tyron Woodley Quit Training With Me Because He Couldn’t Keep Up

Conor McGregor after June 14 Court Date

featuredConor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, June 20: Colby Covington Crashes into Top Welterweights

June 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

Colby Covington crashes into the top of the Welterweight Top 10 Rankings

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters. Fighters from any mixed martial arts promotion are eligible.

Colby CovingtonTaken into consideration is a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her rankings consideration.

Feel free to get your shred on (or leave your top picks) in the comments section below!

Combined Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Georges St-Pierre
  2. Demetrious Johnson
  3. Daniel Cormier

> Full Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Men’s Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Stipe Miocic
  2. Francis Ngannou
  3. Curtis Blaydes

> Full Heavyweight Rankings

Men’s Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Daniel Cormier
  2. Alexander Gustafsson
  3. Volkan Oezdemir

> Full Light Heavyweight Rankings

Men’s Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Robert Whittaker
  2. Yoel Romero
  3. Gegard Mousasi

> Full Middleweight Rankings

Men’s Welterweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Tyron Woodley
  2. Colby Covington
  3. Stephen Thompson

> Full Welterweight Rankings

Men’s Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Khabib Nurmagomedov
  2. Tony Ferguson
  3. Conor McGregor

> Full Lightweight Rankings

Men’s Featherweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Max Holloway
  2. Brian Ortega
  3. Jose Aldo

> Full Featherweight Rankings

Men’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. TJ Dillashaw
  2. Cody Garbrandt
  3. Dominick Cruz

> Full Bantamweight Rankings

Men’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Demetrious Johnson
  2. Henry Cejudo
  3. Sergio Pettis

> Full Flyweight Rankings

Women’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Amanda Nunes
  2. Germaine de Randamie
  3. Holly Holm

> Full Women’s Bantamweight Rankings

Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Nicco Montano
  2. Valentina Shevchenko
  3. Sijara Eubanks

> Full Women’s Flyweight Rankings

Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Rose Namajunas
  2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  3. Jessica Andrade

> Full Women’s Strawweight Rankings

Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

Men’s and Women’s Combined Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Men’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Flyweight  |  Bantamweight  |  Featherweight  |  Lightweight  |  Welterweight  |  Middleweight  |  Light Heavyweight  |  Heavyweight

Women’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Strawweight  |  Flyweight  |  Bantamweight

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA