MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, August 16: Daniel Cormier Sits Atop 3 Rankings

August 16, 2018
Daniel Cormier Sits Atop Three Top 10 Rankings Classes

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters. Fighters from any mixed martial arts promotion are eligible.

Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Two BeltsTaken into consideration is a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her rankings consideration.

Feel free to get your shred on (or leave your top picks) in the comments section below!

Combined Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Daniel Cormier
  2. Georges St-Pierre
  3. Max Holloway

> Full Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Men’s Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Daniel Cormier
  2. Stipe Miocic
  3. Derrick Lewis

> Full Heavyweight Rankings

Men’s Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Daniel Cormier
  2. Alexander Gustafsson
  3. Volkan Oezdemir

> Full Light Heavyweight Rankings

Men’s Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Robert Whittaker
  2. Yoel Romero
  3. Gegard Mousasi

> Full Middleweight Rankings

Men’s Welterweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Tyron Woodley
  2. Colby Covington
  3. Stephen Thompson

> Full Welterweight Rankings

Men’s Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Khabib Nurmagomedov
  2. Tony Ferguson
  3. Conor McGregor

> Full Lightweight Rankings

Men’s Featherweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Max Holloway
  2. Brian Ortega
  3. Jose Aldo

> Full Featherweight Rankings

Men’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. TJ Dillashaw
  2. Cody Garbrandt
  3. Dominick Cruz

> Full Bantamweight Rankings

Men’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Henry Cejudo
  2. Demetrious Johnson
  3. Sergio Pettis

> Full Flyweight Rankings

Women’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Amanda Nunes
  2. Germaine de Randamie
  3. Holly Holm

> Full Women’s Bantamweight Rankings

Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Nicco Montano
  2. Valentina Shevchenko
  3. Sijara Eubanks

> Full Women’s Flyweight Rankings

Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Rose Namajunas
  2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  3. Jessica Andrade

> Full Women’s Strawweight Rankings

