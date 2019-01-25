MMA Odds: Fedor is a Legend, Bader a Champion, but Who is the Dog in the Fight?

Fedor Emelianenko is a mixed martial arts legend. Ryan Bader is the Bellator light heavyweight champion. But when they meet in the Heavyweight Grand Prix final on Saturday, which man is the favored fighter?

Fedor (38-5, 1NC) has won championships around the globe, including rising to prominence as the Pride FC heavyweight champion back in the sport’s hay day in Japan. He has fought many of the best fighters in the world since he began his career in 2000, defeating most of them.

But where does the 42-year-old fighter rank as he steps into the Bellator cage with Bader, looking to add another accolade to the long list which he has already etched into the history books?

As the money rolls in on the fight, it appears, at least to most bettors, that the legend’s time has passed, that the younger lion is about to roar.

At 35 years old, Bader isn’t exactly a spring chicken in the sport’s world, but he appears to be in his prime years, having moved from the UFC to Bellator and quickly become the promotion’s light heavyweight champion. He defended the belt once before entering the Heavyweight Grand Prix and winning two bouts in the tournament in order to meet Fedor in the finals, where he will try to add a second championship to his collection.

Most bettors seem to think he will as the money rolling in is heavily in Bader’s favor. The odds at MMAWeekly.com betting partner MyBookie.ag currently have Bader at -290, while Fedor sits at +235. That means that you’d have to bet $290 on Bader to win $100 if he wins the fight, while a $100 wager on Fedor would earn $235 in winnings should he be victorious.

That’s a fairly significant leaning toward Bader winning the fight.

Bellator 214 Betting Lines as of Friday, Jan. 25

Fedor Emelianenko: +235

Ryan Bader: -290

Henry Corrales: +370

Aaron Pico: -495

J.W. Kiser: +300

Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger in WWE): -380