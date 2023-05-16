HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMA fighters, Twitter reacts to massive PFL signing of Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou signs with PFL, includes options beyond the cage

May 16, 2023
The wait is over. We now know what Francis Ngannou is doing next … kind of.

The PFL confirmed the former UFC heavyweight champion had signed after an initial report by the NY Times. Despite his signing, he won’t debut until mid-2024 leaving many to wonder if he’ll try to box before then.

After the news was announced, fans took to Twitter to respond.

The exact terms of his deal have not been confirmed but he will partner with PFL to help develop PFL Africa and whoever he fights will be guaranteed at least $2 million.

Things are looking pretty good for Ngannou now.

