MMA fighters, Twitter reacts to massive PFL signing of Francis Ngannou

The wait is over. We now know what Francis Ngannou is doing next … kind of.

The PFL confirmed the former UFC heavyweight champion had signed after an initial report by the NY Times. Despite his signing, he won’t debut until mid-2024 leaving many to wonder if he’ll try to box before then.

Full details on my deal here https://t.co/DLRi6ORjH1 pic.twitter.com/0MAXhSAxOy — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023

After the news was announced, fans took to Twitter to respond.

Ok @francis_ngannou is officially the #1 HW to call out.



I’m your huckleberry 💪



Congratulations on the signing 👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/BFtdn0q5d2 — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) May 16, 2023

The PFL announcing they’ve signed Francis Ngannou… to box first before debuting mid 2024: pic.twitter.com/lRVdhjSaYL — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) May 16, 2023

Francis Ngannou making waves 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U2aBAxA06l — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) May 16, 2023

I just read that Francis Ngannou has Nate Diaz beating me….that’s why I love him. We are part of the same company now but he still keeps it real with his opinion. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 16, 2023

Nice see Ngannou in pfl… how much we talking about money wise !? #mma — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 16, 2023

I’m sure the fella in the sand mines who told his mates he’s going to be the heavyweight champion has been called deluded and crazy before.



Didn’t stop him then.

Won’t stop him now.



Good luck to Francis Ngannou. — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) May 16, 2023

ONE pressing into the US market with the most marketable sports in Muay Thai/ kickboxing. PFL signing Cedric Doumbe & Francis Ngannou. UFC with a horrible run of cards, on a decent decline rn.

Combat sport landscape will drastically change over the next 5 years. — Jamie (@JAMIE92871529) May 16, 2023

The exact terms of his deal have not been confirmed but he will partner with PFL to help develop PFL Africa and whoever he fights will be guaranteed at least $2 million.

Things are looking pretty good for Ngannou now.