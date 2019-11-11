MMA fighter takes down aggressive Trump protestor at flag waiving ceremony

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 11, 2019
Mixed martial arts pioneer Tara LaRosa took down and restrained an angry protestor, who bit her on the chest, at a flag waiving gathering in North Portland on Sunday.

LaRosa was part of a group of demonstrators waiving flags in honor of Veterans Day on an Interstate 84 overpass. A woman that took umbrage with the group got into an argument with one of LaRosa’s counterparts, which then escalated into a physical altercation, according to a report by The Oregonian and which the Twitter videos below show.

As the incident escalated, LaRosa apparently took the confrontational woman to the ground and controlled her. In the midst of the scuffle, the woman apparently bit LaRosa through her sweatshirt, shirt and bra, leaving bite marks on her chest.

LaRosa remained on top of the woman and controlled her until she stopped fighting back, allowing her to get up and sit against the overpass fence. The woman continued to yell at LaRosa and her group, which was wearing the insignia representing the Proud Boys, a controversial group has been associated with the alt-right movement and been involved in violent clashes with other protestors.

Though there were antagonistic comments from the woman that LaRosa took the ground and from some of the persons wearing Proud Boys clothing, there is video of the incident showing LaRosa restraining the woman until she stopped fighting back.

LaRosa can also be heard telling members of her group to stop making comments and putting the middle finger in the woman’s face while she was on her back, in addition to telling the woman to “relax” and “stop, please calm down.”

Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen told The Oregonian that no arrests were made, but that the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review.

The unidentified woman can be heard telling LaRosa and her group that she is a professor and said, “You are antagonizing the city I live in.”

LaRosa said that she had just started live streaming prior to the woman’s alleged attack. She stopped to break up the fight and “put her down until the cops came.”

